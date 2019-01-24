'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 11 Cast Includes a Literal Legacy Queen

In fact, a few of the queens on the upcoming season boast some impressive drag family pedigrees and makeup skills for days. Read on to get the scoop on the latest group of queens headed to the workroom.

If you thought RuPaul had run out of killer drag queens to showcase, well allow us to disabuse you of that notion, hunty. The cast for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 has been announced and we're already gagging over these girls.

1. A'Keria Chanel Davenport

A'Keria's last name may ring a few bells for you, and that's because this pageant queen from Houston reps a dynasty. Her drag family includes Kennedy Davenport from Season 7 and All-Stars 3, and the late Sahara Davenport from Season 2. But she doesn't need to rest on their laurels. A'Keria holds plenty of titles, having taken the crown at the 2017 Miss Black Universe and Miss International Vogue pageants. Follow her on Instagram: @mizakeriachanel Follow her on Twitter: @A_doubleC_D

2. Ariel Versace

This Philly cheesecake is one part Bratz Doll, one part anime cartoon and 100 percent unstoppable at beating a face. With over 100K followers she's basically already Instafamous. Check out her YouTube channel for some pretty incredible makeup tutorials. Follow her on Instagram: @arielverace

3. Brooke Lynn Hytes

Brooke Lynn may sound like she reps the five boroughs, but she's actually from Tennessee by way of Canada. In fact, she'll be the first queen from the Great White North to compete on the show. Follow her on Instagram: @bhytes Follow her on Twitter: @BHytesBrock

4. Honey Davenport

Uh oh, get ready for some possible family drama. Honey also hails from the Davenport dynasty, but she also raised an All-Star. Her drag daughter, Monet XChange, is still in the running on the current RPDR All-Stars Season 4. Follow her on Instagram: @honeydaveportofficial Follow her on Twitter: @honey_davenport

5. Kahanna Montrese

Legs and legacies for days! Kahanna's drag mom is Season 5's Coco Montrese, but her Vegas showgirl vibe is serving Chad Michaels realness. Also, not for nothing, you can grate cheese on her abs. Follow her on Instagram: @kahannamontrese Follow her on Twitter: @Kahannamontrese

6. Mercedes Iman Diamond

Mercedes hails from Minneapolis, land of Prince, but her inspiration comes from Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. She's petite at 5'3" but her personality is gigantic. And she's proud to represent as the first Muslim queen on the show. Follow her on Instagram: @mercedesimandiamond

7. Nina West

Nina hails from the Columbus, OH, and her name comes from her emotional inspiration in college, Nina Simone. She's a classic John Waters-style campy queen and she looks up to comedians like Steve Martin. She loves to give back and does a great deal of charity work. Total heart of gold! Follow her on Instagram: @ninawest Follow her on Twitter: @NinaWest

8. Plastique Tiara

Plastique is sushi-grade fish, plus she has a fan in Alyssa Edwards of RPDR Season 5 and Dancing Queen fame. And honestly, if Alyssa vouches for her, that's enough for me. Follow her on Instagram: @plastiquetiara Follow her on Twitter: @plastiquetiara

9. Rajah O'Hara

Not just another Texas pageant queen, Rajah loves to play with blurring gender lines just as much as she enjoys being a super femme. She's also a gifted portrait artist! Follow her on Instagram @therajahoharashow

10. Scarlet Envy

Scarlet's edgy meets elegant vibe is pure NYC, just like her pal, Season 9 winner Sasha Velour. We can't wait to see this Old Hollywood glam in action. Follow her on Instagram: @scarletenvy Follow her on Twitter: @ScarletEnvyNYC

11. Shuga Cain

The New York-based diva hails originally from the West Coast and is a triple threat, in that she can serve looks, comedy, and live vocals. We have a feeling she's got Snatch Game on lock. Follow her on Instagram: @missshugacain Follow her on Twitter: @MissShugaCain

12. Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Silky isn't big on social media, but she is big on the pageant circuit, so we expect to see plenty of polish along with that signature charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent each queen brings to the table. Follow her on Instagram: @silkynutmegganache

13. Soju

Soju has quite a following already among Drag Race fans through her YouTube channel, Shots with Soju. Based on that alone, we know this Chicago K-pop queen is the one to beat for Miss Congeniality. Follow her on Instagram: @shotwithsoju Follow her on Twitter: @shotwithsoju

14. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo