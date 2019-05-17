'RPDR' Stars Miss Vanjie and Brooke Lynn Split After Four Months of Dating

On Season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race fans were introduced (and reintroduced) to two of the most iconic queens to ever grace the runway.

There was Brooke Lynn Hytes, a former dancer from Canada, who took part in one of the most epic lip sync showdowns in the history of the show alongside Yvie Oddly. And then there was Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who after being eliminated first during Season 10, came back and earned a spot in the Top 5.

So, it's no surprise these two queens instantly hit it off and sparked the first showmance on the VH1 competition. "We’re going to see where it goes and see what happens," Brooke said on the show of her relationship goals with Vanjie post-filming. Vanjie agreed, adding, "If you want it to work, it’ll work. If you don’t put effort into it, it’s not going to work." Brooke continued, "[My] hope for my relationship with Vanjie after this is just to get to know each other, like two normal people."

So, are Vanjie and Brooke Lynn still together? "Branjie" were forced to lip sync for their lives against each other on the "Queens Everywhere" episode — and despite their romance, the queens did not hold back. Unfortunately, it was Miss Vanjie who was told to sashay away.

Source: Instagram

During the RPDR Season 11 reunion, Vanjie and Brooke Lynn confirmed they were no longer together. "We dated for about four months after the show, and we tried to make it work, but our schedules were just very different," Brooke Lynn told RuPaul. "He was traveling all the time, I wasn't traveling at all, so we never really saw each other." When asked if she wanted to get back together, Brooke responded, "I'm not going to say never," before turning to Vanjie and saying, "I still have feelings for you. I know you still have feelings for me and just as long as we always have love for each other, anything is possible."

Brooke, who admitted to never having a boyfriend before, hinted at the breakup earlier, when she referred to Vanjie as her "friend" on social media following her elimination. "Winning can be defined in many different ways. You, my friend, won the moment you stomped your little pony legs backwards off that stage and you haven’t stopped winning since," she wrote. "My love for you is large and my pride for you is endless."

Source: Instagram

As expected, fans are devastated by the breakup. "So that’s it! Yvie better win especially now since Brooke hurt Vanjie," one fan commented before another added, "God this broke my heart." A third chimed in, "The gays are SHOOK TO THE CORE."

Vanjie and Brooke Lynn knew of each other before appearing on RPDR. On Whatcha Packin' with Michelle Visage, Vanjie revealed that they had bumped into each other at pageants and stuff but they would not speak too much.

"Maybe toward the third or fourth episode, it was almost like a little joke," Vanjie explained of their flirting. "I think Silky was trying to play matchmaker and then it kind of happened. I couldn't even tell you but I just know it did happen." She also revealed things were still going good after cameras stopped rolling.

"As soon as we finished filming, I went to see him and we spent time together," Vanjie shared. "We had vacation and things... I think it's good." Unfortunately, Michelle won't be officiating the couple's wedding any time soon.