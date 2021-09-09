'RHOBH’ Starlet Lisa Rinna Seems Happy About Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick’s Breakup

During Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , cast member Lisa Rinna talked about relationships and unconventional pairings. The actress stated that she wished she could approve of her daughter Amelia Hamlin's relationship with reality TV star Scott Disick. The mother of two then said that she's displeased that Amelia, who's 20, is dating 38-year-old Scott.

While discussing the sensitive subject, she explained that she is happy with her oldest daughter Delilah's relationship with boyfriend Eyal Booker. During her confessional, she stated, "We love Eyal. He's so good for Delilah. I mean, she's really growing into herself. Harry's made it quite clear he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot." During the clip, Lisa even threw out some potential mates for Amelia.

The Housewife said, "Why can't it be Harry Styles?! Why the f--k is it Scott Disick?!" Well, Lisa doesn't have to worry about Scott anymore because earlier this month, the pair called it quits. We're pretty sure Lisa is glad that the relationship is finally over, but what happened between the two? Keep reading to find out why the two split and what her mom thinks of their break up.

So, why did Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick break up?

In October 2020, Amelia and Scott were first romantically linked after attending Kendall Jenner's birthday party with one another. A few weeks after, the two shared photos from a romantic dinner they had in Montecito, Calif. Then, on Valentine's Day, Amelia and Scott made their relationship Instagram-official. However, after being together for nearly a year, the two have decided to break up. Per People, multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that Amelia and Scott have called it quits.

Article continues below advertisement

Before the news of the split, an insider disclosed that the pair were already having problems. "Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch. It's partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him," they said. The source shared that the two did not spend Labor Day weekend together. They added, "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together."

Article continues below advertisement

It would appear that the couple hit a rough patch in their relationship when an alleged DM between Scott and Younes Bendjima, who dated Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian on and off from 2016 to 2018, surfaced. In the DM, Scott called out Kourtney's PDA with her boyfriend, Travis Barker. He supposedly wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." Instead of Yuones coming to the Flip It Like Disick star's defense, he was happy for the mom of three.

The Kourtney drama could have been a huge part of why they split, but reports suggest that Scott and Amelia had issues before the DM went public. Lisa Rinna has made it clear on RHOBH that she didn't think Scott was right for her daughter, as did her husband, Harry Hamlin. We don't how her husband feels about the breakup, but we know Lisa is one happy Housewife. When the Instagram page queensofbravo posted about the breakup, Lisa commented with a smiley face. Savage!