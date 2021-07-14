Joe Vulpis and Annelise Marie's Breakup Was Announced During a David Dobrik Video

Through an appearance in a recent David Dobrik vlog, internet comedian Joe Vulpis has announced to fans that he and Annelise Marie have ended their relationship. At first, fans weren't sure what to make of the announcement or knew if it was even true or not, but Annelise subsequently confirmed the news via her own social media on the same day.

So, what are all of the known details of Joe and Annelise's breakup? How David was involved, what was said by both parties, and are there any other important details? Keep reading to find out!

So, why did Joe Vulpis and Annelise Marie break up? Joe went into detail on David's vlog.

During David's most recent vlog titled "SURPRISING LITTLE BROTHER WITH TUPAC!!" Joe decided to make a guest appearance and spill the beans to both David and his assistant Natalie Noel. He explained that he and Annelise split up and even shed some tears over the news. He told the famous vloggers, "I am vulnerable. I had the worst four days of my life. Everything flipped on my head."

David claims the video was made to help him cheer up and introduce that the team was taking part in the Discovery Channel's Shark Week this year. Nonetheless, most of the attention was directed at Joe's breakup, with fans speculating and even apparently writing hate messages to Annelise over it all.

Article continues below advertisement

She corroborated this claim in a since-deleted tweet where she wrote, "Long story short, one of the biggest YouTubers posted a video about that I decided to break up with my ex and now I am getting death threats. How’s everyone else’s day going?" Shortly after that was taken down, Annelise posted another statement to Twitter, this time simply addressing the fact that she and Joe grew apart over time.

Article continues below advertisement

"As time goes on, sometimes people need to grow separately on their own. Joe and I broke up a few months ago and have nothing but love for each other," she wrote, adding, "The time we spent was truly special. Thank you for the support when we were together, as it’s time for us to take things on our own." Given the context from Annelise's post, it seems as though this breakup isn't new, and her anger stems from the fact that the news broke on David's channel and not on her own terms.

Nonetheless, things appear to be somewhat cordial between the duo post-split, as Annelise commented under Joe's recent Instagram snapshot of his tearful face saying, "You're welcome for finally getting you on David's channel!" Joe replied, "It took four years but it was worth it."