David Dobrik Is Back on Social Media and Announced That He's Selling His House

Following the allegations, the content creator lost several sponsorship deals and thousands of subscribers. He decided to take a break from his Views podcast and from creating videos on his channel.

YouTube sensation David Dobrik faced public backlash after the vlog squad founder was accused of misconduct , inappropriate behavior, and racism in March 2021.

Now, some fans are wondering if the 24-year-old will once again be moving. Just one month prior to the influencer being "canceled," the YouTuber revealed that he purchased a $9.5 million mansion. Keep reading to find out more!

Is David Dobrik's new house for sale?

Though David addressed the serious allegations made against him and several vlog squad members, the YouTuber still lost a few sponsorship deals. A spokesperson for DoorDash told E! News, "DoorDash profoundly condemns the behavior of the vlog squad members, and we have terminated our sponsorship of David Dobrik's podcast Views. This horrific misconduct is incongruous with DoorDash's values and does not represent the communities we strive to create. Our thoughts are with all those impacted."

Additionally, Dollar Shave Club and HelloFresh confirmed that they were no longer working with David. While David may have taken a financial hit following the recent allegations, it has not been reported that the YouTuber is in the market to sell his new house. The Hollywood Hills mansion that he purchased in August 2020 consists of six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and yes, a fruit punch fountain.

However, the video creator announced on Instagram that he is finally selling his old home in Studio City. "We're selling the old place, so we had to make it look like a proper adult lives here. Look at this, look how boring ... and so lame," he said in the Instagram stories videos while showing off his old home. So, why did he decide to move out of his Studio City mansion?