David Dobrik Is Back on Social Media and Announced That He's Selling His House

David Dobrik Is Back on Social Media and Announced That He's Selling His HouseBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Jun. 17 2021, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
YouTube sensation David Dobrik faced public backlash after the vlog squad founder was accused of misconduct, inappropriate behavior, and racism in March 2021.
Following the allegations, the content creator lost several sponsorship deals and thousands of subscribers. He decided to take a break from his Views podcast and from creating videos on his channel.
Now, some fans are wondering if the 24-year-old will once again be moving. Just one month prior to the influencer being "canceled," the YouTuber revealed that he purchased a $9.5 million mansion. Keep reading to find out more!
Is David Dobrik's new house for sale?
Though David addressed the serious allegations made against him and several vlog squad members, the YouTuber still lost a few sponsorship deals.
A spokesperson for DoorDash told E! News, "DoorDash profoundly condemns the behavior of the vlog squad members, and we have terminated our sponsorship of David Dobrik's podcast Views. This horrific misconduct is incongruous with DoorDash's values and does not represent the communities we strive to create. Our thoughts are with all those impacted."
Additionally, Dollar Shave Club and HelloFresh confirmed that they were no longer working with David.
While David may have taken a financial hit following the recent allegations, it has not been reported that the YouTuber is in the market to sell his new house.
The Hollywood Hills mansion that he purchased in August 2020 consists of six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and yes, a fruit punch fountain.
However, the video creator announced on Instagram that he is finally selling his old home in Studio City.
"We're selling the old place, so we had to make it look like a proper adult lives here. Look at this, look how boring ... and so lame," he said in the Instagram stories videos while showing off his old home.
So, why did he decide to move out of his Studio City mansion?
Why did David Dobrik sell his house in Studio City?
David shot to fame in 2013 with his comedic vlogs and circle of friends aka the vlog squad. The internet personality and his former assistant aka best friend Natalie Mariduena lived together in a five-bedroom, three-bathroom bachelor pad in Studio City, Calif.
But, it seems the pair decided to move out of the neighborhood due to privacy issues.
David has addressed privacy issues on his social media platforms throughout the years, claiming that "fans" would show up at his house and knock on his front door.
"Guys. I appreciate you guys so much. I promise!! But plz, plz, do not come to my house," he said on his Instagram stories in 2020. "It's not fun. It's just awkward."
In December 2019, David begged his followers to stop showing up uninvited to his house. "This is crazy that I'm still making these stories, I literally feel like a broken record — I sound like my parents," he said in the video. "But stop coming here, please. I don't wanna have to move, but this is terrifying."
Just 10 minutes later, David revealed that another person showed up at his house. "That is f--king insane, I literally just posted," he told his fans. "Do you guys even watch this stuff? Stop coming here!"