Faith Evans Just Wants Her Son With Autism to Be Treated the Same Way as Other Kids

Today in hot messes, it was recently reported that reality TV personality and rapper Joseline Hernandez went after Faith Evans after Faith announced (on Behind Every Man) she broke up with husband Stevie J when she learned he was still cheating on her with Joseline (the two used to be an item). Joseline retaliated by saying she hasn't been with Stevie J, and that Faith herself had been the one cheating on Stevie J. She then went below the belt and attacked Faith's son, who has autism.

Joseline claimed that Faith's son, Ryder, got into a fight with Joseline and Stevie J's daughter Bonnie Bella: "I have your husband on recording begging for my forgiveness 'cause Bonnie could have gotten killed by that animal you call son," Joseline said.

Stevie J stepped in, and said, "Aren’t you the same one who lied and said I molested my own daughter is now speaking hurtful against a child with autism. Don’t you have an autistic brother?" Like we said: Hot mess express! Let's unravel all of this, because it's a lot to take in.

Who is Faith Evan's autistic son?

Faith Evans' son is 13-year-old Ryder, and the singer has been very open about his autism, sharing that she had to battle with the Los Angeles Unified School District when she saw they weren't being accommodating and making sure Ryder got the attention he needed as a student with autism. She ended up pulling him out of school after she saw how they treated him. Faith eventually formed Ryder's Room Inc, a foundation that advocates for children with autism.

Article continues below advertisement

“Stevie said I really needed to do it, because this is what we’re living. I want to raise funds to be able to donate it to families who may be in need. We started doing YouTube symposiums to help people who may not have the resources or idea where to go," Faith told Shondaland.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared that it took a while to get Ryder diagnosed, because pediatricians weren't listening to her when she told them there was something unusual happening with Ryder's development.

Article continues below advertisement