Faith Evans' Marriage to Biggie Smalls Was a Pivotal Point in Her Career

Faith and Biggie's relationship is one that was constantly full of turmoil. Since his tragic death in 1997, Faith has maintained her career as a singer and stayed relatively in the public eye. After the fallout of her and Biggie's relationship and his death, Faith went on to marry Todd Russaw, with whom she stayed until 2011.

In 2018, Faith married Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J, and despite domestic abuse allegations, they have been together ever since.