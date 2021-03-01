Biggie Smalls's Mom Approved Netflix Documentary 'Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell'

And while his life was cut short after being shot and killed in Los Angeles, Calif., his music and legacy continue to live on — in major part because of his fans and his mother Voletta Wallace.

If you consider yourself to be well-versed on hip hop and its pioneers, then you know all about Biggie Smalls aka Notorious B.I.G. (real name: Christopher Wallace). The Brooklyn-born legend is one of the rap industry’s most notable icons.

There’s no denying that Voletta has always been vocal about her feelings about her son’s untimely death. Voletta is not one to live in the spotlight, so she only steps out when it has something to do with her son. And since she has been a bit quiet these days, some have been asking if she’s still alive. Here is everything we know.

She also makes it a point to keep fans up-to-date on all things Biggie via her Instagram page . Whether that’s new music, awards, accolades, or something else, fans have considered her Instagram page the hub for Biggie Smalls news. And when he was honored with being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she thanked fans for their support and for voting for him.

Per Pitchfork , Biggie was officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8, 2020. Voletta, along with Biggie’s children, Tyanna and CJ, were in attendance to honor the late star.

If you’re familiar with Voletta, then you know that she always champions her son. And while she may pop out for specific events, she’ll only do so if it’s related to Biggie. She also makes sure to keep his name alive via social media — especially when the rapper is honored.

It’s easy to think that when you rarely see a public figure in the headlines, something may be going on behind the scenes. And since Voletta is the mother of one of the rap game’s most legendary artists, most people would expect her to be in the news frequently. However, that’s never been her style.

Voletta is behind the new documentary, ‘Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.’

We can all agree that television and film producers are always quick to create documentaries and movies based on fallen stars. And while there has been controversy before about projects being released without approval from the families, Voletta always makes her opinions known.

With that in mind, the Netflix documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell was approved by Voletta. We all know how the wrong information can take a toll on the legacy of someone’s career. Since there are so many rumors about Biggie's life, music, and relationships, it’s important that his story is told the right way. And this documentary brings that to the table.

Per Revolt TV, the documentary is executive produced by Voletta, friend and Bad Boy collaborator Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Mark Pitts, Stanley Buchthal, and Emmett and Brendan Malloy. In the documentary, fans will get a never-before-seen view of the life of Christopher — just in time for the 24th anniversary of his death.

“Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I Got a Story to Tell is an intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years,” the film synopsis says. “Directed by Emmett Malloy, this intimate documentary features rare footage filmed by his best friend Damion ‘D-Roc’ Butler and new interviews with his closest friends and family, revealing a side of Christopher Wallace that the world never knew.”

