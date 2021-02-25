Kelsey Grammer Is Back in the Title Role for the 'Frasier' Reboot

The season of reboots is still going strong. The beloved sitcom, Frasier, which ended its 11-year run in 2004, will be back for a whole new kind of audience to enjoy. Seventeen years after going off the air, the Cheers spin-off is getting its own reboot and will stream on a brand new service.

One of the best parts about the news is that Kelsey Grammer is coming back to reprise his leading role as Dr. Frasier Crane. But it's still not clear who else from the original cast will be joining him.

New streaming service Paramount Plus said in a statement, "The revival will have everything you love about the original: coziness, great writing, and of course, a cast led by Kelsey Grammer."