Season 2 of 'Hacks' Ends on a Wholesome Note — Will There Be a Season 3?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Hacks.
Celebrating the unlikely friendship of comedienne Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and the heedless careerist brought in to spruce up her routine, Hacks offers a clever exploration of generational differences, the psychological impacts of pursuing fame, and the downsides of making it. With its genius blend of funny and poignant, Hacks has garnered many loyal viewers.
Will there be a 'Hacks' Season 3?
In Season 2 of Hacks, Deborah and her protégé, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), set out on a journey across the U.S. to promote Deborah's brand new material. Laurie Metcalf (of The Conners and The Dropout fame) joins the cast as Deborah's deadpan tour manager, while Devon Sawa appears as Jason, a man with a rugged charm and plenty of ambition to sweep the seasoned comedienne off her feet.
Season 2 kicks off with a colorful exploration of Deborah's and Ava's adventures on the road. Season 2 ends with the girls taking over Las Vegas, where Deborah has some business meetings to attend. An opportunity knocks on Ava's door too. But HBO Max has yet to confirm Season 3 of Hacks — and some fans are feeling worried.
The Season 2 finale of 'Hacks' ends without a cliffhanger. Does this mean 'Hacks' is over for good?
Season 2 of Hacks ends on a wholesome note — with both heroines achieving exactly what they dreamed of. Deborah's new show, titled My Bad, sells out in a record-short time frame — ushering in a fully-fledged career renaissance. The pilot Ava has worked on gets picked up — which marks her return to a more traditional form of employment. The Season 2 finale contains no cliffhangers, which is hardly the most promising sign for fans.
The co-creator of Hacks, Lucia Aniello, offered some clarification about the future of the show in an interview with Decider. As she said, Hacks has yet to receive the green light for Season 3 — but she and co-creators Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs have yet to deliver their preferred ending.
"We do have an idea of how many seasons but I don't know if we know for sure. The truth is, and we've said this before and I think we've told you this, we know how we want the story to end," Lucia said. "Exactly how many seasons that is to tell that story, I think we're still a little bit open-ended on, but we do know how we want it to end. So for us, we are just in a chapter of a larger story at this point."
As Jen suggested in the same interview, they see the Season 2 finale as a change in direction — but it's not quite the series finale they planned. "I think for us it doesn’t feel exactly like storylines are closed or wrapped up."
For now, the future of Hacks is still in the balance. Let's hope HBO Max renews the show soon.