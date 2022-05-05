How many episodes is 'The Staircase' on HBO Max?

In the years since his wife, Kathleen Peterson, was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in 2001, Michael Peterson's story has captivated many members of the public.

Soon after Kathleen Peterson died, the author was accused of bludgeoning her to death in their Durham, N.C. home. He was found guilty of her murder in 2003, but he was granted a new trial in 2011. Years later, in 2017, Michael Peterson submitted an Alford plea for a manslaughter charge (which is a defendant's acknowledgement that there is enough evidence for a conviction, but it is not an admission of guilt). He was sentenced to time served.