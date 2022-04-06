Theory Cut From 'The Staircase' Suggests That an Owl Caused Kathleen Peterson's Death

Now in May 2022, HBO Max will drop its own eight-episode biopic series also called The Staircase, which will reenact the Peterson family's tragic tale. Colin Firth will portray Michael Peterson, while Toni Collette will stand in for Kathleen Peterson.

That said, fans are wondering if this new adaptation will incorporate the so-called owl theory, which was cut from the Netflix documentary but later explained in a video shared on Netflix's YouTube page.