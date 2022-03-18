From the Pages to the Small Screen — Stunning 'New York Times' Best-Sellers That Inspired Miniseries

These days, it seems as though every captivating, awe-inspiring limited TV series (and there sure are a lot of them) is ripped from the headlines, or is adapted from the brilliant pages of a best-selling book. And with the latter, a multi-episode, one-season series feels like the perfect format for an adaptation, since a two-hour film often doesn't allow the intricacies, nuances, and defining details of a novel to shine.