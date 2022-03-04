Wait, Where Are We? Here's Where HBO Max's Amnesia Drama Miniseries 'The Tourist' Was Filmed

Where are we? How did we get here? It's suddenly all so fuzzy. Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan plays a tourist suffering from amnesia in the Australian Outback in Jack and Harry Williams' HBO Max drama series The Tourist. While driving on a dry, dusty Australian highway, singing along to the radio without a care in the world, Jamie's protagonist — who's simply credited as "the Man" — is suddenly hit by a truck. It doesn't seem to be an accident, however, as the truck was aiming for him.

Awaking from the crash, the Man can't seem to remember a thing about his life, not even his own identity. With just a few clues, the man must put the puzzle pieces of his life together, because there are ruthless people from his past hot on his trail.