Amy Adams Met Her Husband Darren Le Gallo at an Acting Class in 2001

Fans of actress Amy Adams never fail to praise her talents on and offscreen, but there's a lot they don't know about her personal life. Who is Amy's husband, Darren Le Gallo, and do they have any kids? How did Amy and Darren meet? And how long have they been together? All the inquiring minds want to know, and we have the answers.

Read on for everything you need to know about Amy Adams' husband and daughter.