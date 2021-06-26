If You Hate TikTok Dances, Then Don't Watch Walker Hayes's "Fancy Like" Jig

If You Hate TikTok Dances, Then Don't Watch Walker Hayes's "Fancy Like" JigBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jun. 26 2021, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Many things in life are uncertain. For the most part, we don't know when we're going to die. We don't know if that special someone who loves us will feel that way forever, or if we'll ever fully live out our dreams. But one thing is for sure: We're going to look back at some of the most viral TikTok crazes and collectively cringe that this app became such a widespread human phenomenon.
But today is not that day, and Walker Hayes is capitalizing on it with his viral TikTok dance.
Walker Hayes helped promote his "Fancy Like" song with this TikTok dance.
For one reason or another, folks performing half-hearted dance routines to music in short-form video clips have become a new form of entertainment our species has an apparent insatiable appetite for. Whatever your thoughts on trending dance crazes are, it's undeniable that TikTok has helped launch some artists' careers into the stratosphere.
Take Doja Cat's "Streets" song off of her November 2019 album "Hot Pink." The collection of songs features banger after banger, and it all comes to a head with the yearning, hate-that-I-can't-stop-pining-for-that-special-person track. However, a year and a half after its release, "Streets" became a huge hit thanks to the Silhouette Challenge.
Sure, the challenge ended up being what many thought was a giant ruse for pervs who just removed the red filter so they could see women naked, but it's not like it would be the first time TikTok was accused of helping to facilitate gross behavior.
But there are plenty of viral trends on the platform that don't have anything to do with all that nasty business and oftentimes folks are just happy to see other people enjoying themselves.
Which is exactly what Walker Hayes did when he danced to his track "Fancy Like" with his daughter on the social media platform. The OG clip has racked up millions and millions of views showing the dad/daughter duo rattling off coordinated dance moves to a song ironically talking about a three-course meal at Applebee's being the height of elegance.
He decided to keep the trend going by getting more members of his family in on the action, with each of the clips getting loads and loads of views, embedding the song into more and more people's ears.
This isn't the first time that a social media trend was used to get a song more play.
The underwhelming "Black Beatles" track by Rae Sremmurd owes all of its popularity to the Mannequin Challenge, which was a giant ploy to get people to stream the song while they recorded their respective videos. Multiple attempts at recording said videos pumped up the numbers of Sremmurd's single and the track became a chart topper as a result.
So while Walker Hayes is definitely engaging in a bunch of self-promotion to get his music some airplay, he at least appears to be having fun while doing so. Which means that reviews like this about his music probably don't perturb him too much.