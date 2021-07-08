Keep an Eye out for All These New Disney Movies in 2021 and Beyond

While Walt Disney Pictures' takeover of Marvel and Lucasfilm might have flooded the market with superheroes and space adventures, Disney hasn't given up on their original content yet. 2021 saw the arrival of Disney films Cruella, Luca, and so many more, but the fun isn't over! Here are all the Disney films coming out in 2021 and a sneak preview of some that will premiere in 2022.

Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, and Jesse Plemons, Jungle Cruise is intended to bring new life to your parents' favorite Disney ride. Dwayne Johnson stars as riverboat captain Frank, who takes British scientist Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) on a quest for the Tree of Life. Jesse Plemons takes the antagonist role as German Prince Joachim.

Disney's last animated feature of 2021, Encanto, is a musical adventure about a magical family living in an enchanted town in the mountains of Colombia. Every child in the house has a unique ability except one: protagonist Mirabel Madrigal (voiced by Brooklyn 99's Stephanie Beatriz). The film has music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is sure to be as catchy as his other projects!

Disney also has exciting new projects up its sleeve for 2022 and beyond.

Thankfully, Disney appears to be putting out at least two Disney-specific projects a year, and 2022 promises some exciting films as well! First, on March 11, 2022, get ready for Pixar animation's Turning Red. Disney Senior Creative Team member Domee Shi will be directing the film, which Variety says is about "a girl named Mei, who turns into a giant red panda when she gets too excited."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney-Pixar

It was also reported that Pixar will be producing Chris Evans' first foray into animated work. On June 17, 2022, Chris will play a human Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story prequel film Lightyear, about the actual hero who inspired the toy. It's no secret Chris has been wanting to play a character in a Disney movie as an enormous Disney fan himself, so this is a dream come true opportunity for the ex-Captain America.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney-Pixar

Additionally, there are many highly anticipated Disney projects being released in theaters and on Disney Plus that do not yet have release dates, including The Little Mermaid, Hocus Pocus 2, Disenchanted (the sequel to 2009's Enchanted), Brooklyn Family Robinson (an adaptation of Swiss Family Robinson), National Treasure 3, and more. While several of these films have already begun production, others have not yet released any details to the public.