Fans of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' Books Will Probably Love the TV Show

Fans of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' Books Will Probably Love the TV ShowBy Chrissy Bobic
Jul. 7 2021, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
Every once in a while, a TV adaptation of a beloved novel or book series does the source material justice. And if you were a fan of The Mysterious Benedict Society books, you might agree that such is the case in this instance.
The Disney Plus series of the same title has done well in keeping with the books so far, but there are concerns among fans about how similar to the books The Mysterious Benedict Society show will be.
For most TV shows, sticking close to the book on which they are based isn't so difficult for the first season or so. After that, it's not uncommon for the series to veer off track a bit. Fans of The Mysterious Benedict Society book series are likely concerned about what the TV adaptation will look like over time.
So, how is 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' like the books?
Like the books on which the show is based, The Mysterious Benedict Society follows a group of four children, each with their own special abilities, who go to live with an eccentric benefactor for reasons they aren't quite sure of at first. So far, the series has remained true to the style, tone, and general plot of the children's books.
The book and show are even on par with each other when it comes to the appropriate age range for kids to read or watch. In this case, kids ages 8 and up should have no trouble following the book series or the Disney Plus show. Both versions of the story also feature the same four main characters, with the show sticking pretty close to the books.
Will 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' continue to follow the books?
Kristen Schaal, who plays Number Two in The Mysterious Benedict Society, spoke to TheWrap about what to expect from the TV show moving forward. According to Kristen, if you were a fan of the books as a kid (or still are), you will not be disappointed with the direction the series is taking in future episodes.
"I think the fans of the books will be very satisfied with this season," she said. "It definitely is very tight on the journey that happens in the first book." She added, "There's just more. It's like the book, plus."
Unlike the books, which largely follow the kids on their mission, the show will also shed more light on Mr. Benedict and what he gets up to.
There could be a Season 2 of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society.'
Disney Plus ordered eight episodes for the first season of The Mysterious Benedict Society. While there hasn't been word about an official renewal, there is a lot of source material and it's almost certain that there will be more seasons. The book series is made up of four books that take place within the same universe with Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance at the helm.
If the show continues to follow the books closely, even if it adds some extra details, then there could certainly be more seasons of The Mysterious Benedict Society. For now, fans of the books and show alike can enjoy more of the gifted kids on their Lemony Snicket-like adventures.
The Mysterious Benedict Society is now streaming on Disney Plus.