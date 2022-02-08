These New and Current Television Shows with Black Showrunners Will Captivate You

HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show sees Robin Thede as its creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer, and star. The Emmy-winning series is about exactly what you expected: a group of talented, hilarious Black women acting in sociopolitically relevant sketches intended to make viewers laugh until they cry. Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend are among its other stars.

"I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully realized, non-stereotypical characters and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today’s premiere comedians," Robin Thede stated in a press release.