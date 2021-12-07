ABC's New Sitcom 'Abbott Elementary' Gives Us a Reason to Finally Love School

In conclusion, Sharahn said the show was hilarious and told The Philadelphia Inquirer, "I loved it. I think a lot of teachers will identify with it, and a lot of it resonated with me." When told about her review, Quinta said this in a statement: "That's the review that matters most!" We're sure we'll end up giving it straight A's as well.

A special sneak peek premiere of Abbott Elementary airs Dec. 7 at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC. The show will return to its regular time slot, 9 p.m., starting Jan. 4.