'Sex Education' Uses Part of a Real-Life School as Moordale

Moordale Secondary School itself isn't real. But the Caerleon campus in South Wales stands in for the on-screen high school. The campus was once home to the University of Wales, which closed down in 2016. Luckily, Netflix breathed new life into the structure and transformed it into Moordale. Scenes in the Moordale gym, however, are filmed in an entirely different location.

The Paget Rooms is a local theater that features an area transformed for Moordale school dances. We don't see many of these in the show, which is probably why Sex Education didn't designate a school gym at the Caerleon campus.

So even though Moordale is a totally fictional school, the scenery and setting are very much real.

