What Happens Between Eric and Adam in 'Sex Education'? Season 3 Is a Doozy

In one of the final Season 3 scenes, Rahim reads a poem that Adam wrote for Eric, which Adam wanted Rahim to take a look at. As it turns out, both of Eric's exes might find a light at the end of the tunnel with each other.

It's too soon to tell whether Adam and Rahim will be the next season's central couple, but we're here for any and all developments involving the Moordale students.

