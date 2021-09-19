‘Sex Education’ Exes Aimee Lou Wood and Connor Swindells “Still Really Love Each Other”

By the time Aimee spoke to Stylist in March 2020, she and Connor had split. “Oh it is [sad]” she told the magazine. “It’s very, very amicable, and I love him so much, but it still hurts.”

And earlier this month — ahead of Sex Education’s Season 3 premiere on Friday, September 17 — the actress opened up about the breakup in a Grazia interview.

“I remember my friend saying the most helpful thing to me once about relationships,” she recalled. “It was about how we often try to find out, ‘Who’s the goodie and who’s the baddie?’ Sometimes it’s just the combination of the two of you creating some unhealthy themes.”