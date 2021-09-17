Is 'Sex Education' Star Emma Mackey in a Relationship?

More than a year-and-a-half after the second season debuted to critical and fan acclaim, Sex Education Season 3 has finally arrived on Netflix. Fans of the British dramedy are eager to find out how the main characters will fare, and how Season 3 additions Jason Isaacs (Peter Groff), Jemima Kirke (Hope), Dua Saleh (Cal) will fit into the story.

Sex Education is all about the personal lives of the students at Moordale Secondary School, and many fans have, inevitably, wondered about the real-life romances of the show's stars. Is Emma Mackey dating anyone at the moment?

The series features Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, an awkward teenager who becomes a pseudo-sex therapist to his classmates. It also stars Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, his love interest who helps run the clinic.

His post included a photo from when the pair appeared on the pink carpet together at the Cannes International Series Festival.

It's unclear when exactly the two began dating, or when they broke up. Emma no longer has photos with Dan on her Instagram feed, and his last post with the Eiffel star is from April 2019.

Dan's acting credits include an episode of A Discovery of Witches, and the short films Animal (2020), Hooked (2020), The Beginning and End of Everything (2021), and On Your Behalf (in post-production). He shares his poetry and his music on his public Instagram feed, @DanWhitlam .

The actress keeps the details of her personal life private, and she has not shared whether she is currently in a relationship. Emma was last linked to Dan Whitlam, who is an actor and a poet.

Is Emma Mackey leaving 'Sex Education'? (SPOILERS)

While Maeve is an integral part of the series, her Season 3 storyline had some fans worried that she would not be part of the show in the future. It is important to note that Netflix has yet to renew the show for a fourth season. The teen character is offered an exclusive opportunity to study at a school for gifted students in the United States. Though she applies and she is accepted, Maeve doesn't think that she will be able to afford to go.

Once the financial aspect of the trip is resolved, Maeve is still hesitant. By the end of Season 3, Maeve has a flight booked to the U.S., but she decides not to go. After she speaks with Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), she changes her mind. This, once again, leaves her romance with Otis up in the air. The third season concludes with Maeve headed to the States, leading some viewers to wonder if Emma Mackey will leave the show if a fourth season is confirmed. The actress discussed moving on to other projects with Hunger and the idea that the series can't continue forever.

"It's a complicated thing to me. Sex Education is so momentous as a concept, as a show, and the cast are phenomenal," she told the outlet. "I genuinely care about them all a lot and I made lifelong friends. We've kind of grown up together. But the bittersweet nature of it is that I also can't be 17 my whole life."

