The Real Reason Twitch Streamers Mizkif and Maya Called It Quits

On Sept. 14, 2021, Mizkif and Maya proved that breakups don’t have to be bitter in a joint statement that confirmed their split. The couple insisted that their breakup was not caused by cheating and assured fans that there is no bad blood between the two.

Their statement read, “We want you guys to know that Maya and I have decided to break up. We both want to be very clear that there was no event, no cheating, no drama that led to this decision.”