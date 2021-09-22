Will There Be a Season 4 of Netflix's 'Sex Education'? Here's What We Know

It comes as no surprise to Sex Education fans that Season 3 was another success. The Netflix series — which makes it a point to focus on the topic in a healthy, yet educational way — delivered another season filled with meaningful and relatable storylines.

Now that Sex Education Season 3 has been released to the masses, viewers are already partial to the idea of Season 4. After all, there are too many storylines — from Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis’s (Asa Butterfield) relationship to the future of Mooredale Academy — that still need to be explored. So, will there be a Season 4 of Sex Education? Read on to get your answer.

Some of the best shows can leave viewers with a few seasons, but it’s safe to say that Sex Education is in a different league. With the success of Season 3, fans can expect Season 4 to be announced soon.

Season 3 just premiered on Sept. 17, 2021, so it’ll likely take some time for Netflix to announce the good news. Since its debut, Sex Education has been on the streaming platform’s Top 10 list and is currently holding the No.2 spot, as of this writing.

According to What’s On Netflix , the streamer has yet to greenlight Season 4 of the British show. However, that doesn’t mean that another season isn’t in the cards.

'Sex Education' Season 3 ended with plenty of cliffhangers that make room for Season 4.

As if there aren't endless reasons for Sex Education showrunners to continue producing more seasons, the end of Season 3 left viewers yearning for more.

Article continues below advertisement

For starters, Otis and Maeve finally confessed their feelings to each other. But, Maeve shared that she will be heading to the U.S. for a couple of months, so they’ll have to pause on the romance front. Time apart can change both Maeve and Otis’s feelings for each other, which is something Season 4 could address.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

The students of Mooredale Academy were successful with their protest against principal Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke), but their momentary win came with some unexpected changes. Hope was fired and the “Sex School” protest angered investors and caused them to pull their funding. As a result, the board decided to sell the school. Now, the future of Mooredale Academy is up in the air and students may have to find a new school to attend.

After cheating on Rahim (Sami Outalbali) and later Adam (Connor Swindells), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) decided that he want to be #TeamSingle to explore his sexuality. However, his philandering ways may have lit a spark between Rahim and Adam exploring a romantic relationship. It wouldn’t be the first time scorned exes decide to date, which won't sit well with Eric.

Article continues below advertisement

Sex education spoilers//

-

-

Ok so I finished sex education s3 and rahim is definitely catching feelings, jakob is definitely not the father, I feel like cal and layla are gonna have something going on — zadkiel ˎˊ˗ (@meetmeintts) September 19, 2021

Cal (Dua Saleh) and Layla (Robyn Holdaway) are the only two non-binary students at Mooredale Academy. Cal learns that Layla has struggled to find the right wardrobe to embrace a less feminine look. Through Cal’s guidance, Layla was able to help themselves while preparing for everyday life. And since Layla and Cal have gotten so close, the possibility of a romantic relationship has become a major talking point for social media users.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, with Jean (Gillian Anderson) learning that Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) may not be her baby Joy's father, it can wreak havoc on the family. Although Jean has always been free-spirited with her sex life, it appears that her hookups may lead to some baby daddy drama.

Source: Netflix