Jean Has Unexpected Baby Daddy Drama in the 'Sex Education' Season 3 Finale

The last person Sex Education fans expected to see with baby daddy drama was Jean, Otis's mother. But in the final moments of the Season 3 finale, Jean sees the results of the paternity test for her new baby girl and her face says a lot. Rather, her face says very little... but her "Oh s--t" makes it clear that she's pretty surprised at the result.

And this begs the question of who the father of Jean's baby is. For the majority of Season 3, viewers are led to believe that Jakob — Jean's on-again, off-again boyfriend and hookup buddy — is her baby's father. But the paternity test makes it seem like he's not. Jean's shock has fans trying to figure out what the heck is going on.

Who is the father of Jean's baby in 'Sex Education'?

The most logical and mess-free answer to the identity of Jean's baby's father is Jakob. He already accepts Otis as family and loves the baby completely. His daughter Ola comes around to the idea of having a little sister toward the end of the season and it seems like they can finally be one happy family. But Jean's surprise at the paternity result makes it seem like Jakob might not be the dad after all.

Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn told Glamour she already knows where she wants to go with the storyline. And, at least right now, she knows how she feels about Jean’s baby daddy. "I think that Jakob is not the father," she revealed. "And as I said, let's really hope for [Season 4] so we can unpack that."

This leaves Dan as a possibility. Remember Dan? He and Jean used to hook up and he sees her outside of the hospital in Season 3 after she gets an ultrasound. He awkwardly congratulates her on her pregnancy and asks if the baby is his. Jean assures him the baby isn't and then she and Jakob have a conversation about her former (younger) lovers, like Dan. Could he possibly be the baby's father? Let's hope not.

