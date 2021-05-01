Here's Why You Won't See Quinta Brunson on Season 2 of 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

Last year, the world was introduced to A Black Lady Sketch Show and the amazing cast of Black women who made it all happen. Along with the show’s creator, Robin Thede , recurring cast members from Season 1 included Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Quinta Brunson.

Now that the series has returned for a second season, fans notice that Quinta has been replaced by Skye Townsend and Laci Mosley in the show’s ongoing “End of the World" skit. Where is Quinta Brunson , and why did she leave A Black Lady Sketch Show?

Why did Quinta Brunson leave 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'?

According to reports, Quinta’s absence on Season 2 of A Black Lady Sketch Show is likely due to a scheduling conflict, but her exit from the show did not go unnoticed by fans. One user wrote, “I don’t know if I can get over @quintabrunson not being is part of this season's @BlackLadySketch. My feelings legit hurt.”

Quinta, who is currently working on the new sitcom Harrity Elementary for ABC, replied to the user and confirmed that while she will not make an appearance on Season 2 of A Black Lady Sketch Show, she will probably return to the series in upcoming seasons. Quinta wrote on Twitter, “Aw. I must admit, these messages are breaking my heart, but hey there’s always next season. In the meantime, I’m going to be watching this season and supporting the girls.”

Series creator Robin Thede replied, “We love you and will ALWAYS support your greatness, cousin! We miss you on the show, but the greatest gift you can give an artist is the ability to create freely! We are cheering for your ABC show and you ALWAYS have a home at @BlackLadySketch."

In the past, Quinta has been candid about what her role on A Black Lady Sketch Show means to her. In a previous interview, she explained, “People get to see these four different women doing sketch comedy and doing this together," she said, explaining the show's appeal. "Even when I watch the show sometimes, I'm like, 'I have never seen this before.'"

She added, "My hope is that even though it's on HBO, younger women are watching who are somewhere thinking, I don't know if I can do comedy. I don't know if I fit in any of the boxes. We'd like to make it so there is no box anymore." Although Quinta didn’t participate in the most recent season of A Black Lady Sketch Show, it appears she’s been pretty busy with her latest project, which she recently announced on Twitter.

