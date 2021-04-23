'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Star Gabrielle Dennis' Is Super Private About Her Love Life

Season 2 of A Black Lady Sketch show is scheduled to premiere on HBO on April 23, and fans are dying to know more about the cast. Along with newcomers like actor and producer Robert Townsend’s daughter Skye Townsend , there will also be a ton of familiar faces returning to the show — including Gabrielle Dennis.

In the past, Gabrielle has appeared in Insecure , The Bobby Brown Story, Rosewood, and Luke Cage, but not much is known about her personal life. On Instagram, Gabrielle can be seen serving looks and snapping it up with her celebrity friends, but there is no lover in sight. This ultimately leads fans to wonder — does Gabrielle Dennis have a man (or woman)? If so, who is she married to?

Is Gabrielle Dennis married?

According to Wikipedia, Gabrielle Dennis is married to Peter Haskins, who has absolutely no social media presence (as far as we know) and may not even exist. Other websites note that Gabrielle Dennis is single, which would prove why Gabrielle doesn’t mention a romantic relationship on her social media accounts.

Although Gabrielle’s relationship status is unclear at this time, fans can’t deny her chemistry with her onscreen husband Sarunas J. Jackson, who stars as Dro on Insecure. Gabrielle's character, Candice, and her husband are seemingly in an open marriage, but she has never revealed whether she would be in one herself.

As far as we know, Sarunas and Gabrielle’s relationship is strictly platonic, and so is her rumored relationship with Deon Cole. In the past, Gabrielle starred alongside Deon in a series of Old Spice commercials where they appeared to be a couple and later sparked rumors online.

Despite their romantic energy on camera, Deon and Gabrielle seem to be no more than longtime friends. In a sentimental Instagram post, she wrote, “I just realized that two years ago today I had the absolute pleasure of working with two of my favorite talents [Deon Cole] and [Millicent Shelton] on Deon's ACTUAL birthday filming his [Old Spice] campaign."

“It was a special day then and I pray this year was just as special to you Deon because you have so many things to celebrate. I look forward to us all reuniting to celebrate you again in person one day because you deserve all the cake, gifts, bad singing, and missing lyrics that a proper celebration provides lol,” she concluded.

Source: HBO

Although Gabrielle appears to be single, she keeps her romantic life so under wraps that we really wouldn’t know if she’s married to Peter Haskins after all. But what is Gabrielle’s net worth?