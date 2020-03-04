Sophina Brown Is Ida B. on 'Twenties,' the Show Based on Lena Waithe's Early Career

These days, some of Hollywood's best writers/actors are creating shows based on their own lives and early careers. Awkwafina did so with her Comedy Central series, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens and now Lena Waithe is getting her own shot with Twenties.

Lena is best known for her acting role in Master of None, producing Dear White People, and creating The Chi and Queen & Slim. She's become one of the most in-demand writers and creators in Hollywood, so it's not terribly surprising that there will now be a show loosely based on how she got to be such a success.

If Lena's other work is any sort of indicator, then the BET series will soon be a top comedy.