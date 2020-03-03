Check Out Where Netflix's 'All the Bright Places' Was Filmed

Netflix's newest YA film All the Bright Places follows two teens — Theodore Finch (Justice Smith) and Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) — who are both struggling with their own mental health issues.

After the death of her sister Eleanor, Violet is having suicidal thoughts as she tries to cope with the grief, while Theodore has an undiagnosed mental illness, in which he reveals he sometimes has “dark moods” and “get[s] a little lost sometimes.”