We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
all-the-bright-places-2-1583265736056.jpg
Source: Netflix

Check Out Where Netflix's 'All the Bright Places' Was Filmed

By

Netflix's newest YA film All the Bright Places follows two teens — Theodore Finch (Justice Smith) and Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) — who are both struggling with their own mental health issues. 

After the death of her sister Eleanor, Violet is having suicidal thoughts as she tries to cope with the grief, while Theodore has an undiagnosed mental illness, in which he reveals he sometimes has “dark moods” and “get[s] a little lost sometimes.”  

The two teens are paired together for a school project, which involves them traveling around their home state of Indiana and exploring unique places while connecting with one another. Though the book-turned-movie is based in the fictional town of Bartlett, Indiana, the actors shot on location in different small towns, which fans are able to visit!