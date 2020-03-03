The Cast for the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Has Finally Been Revealed — What We Know

HBO has been teasing a Gossip Girl reboot that's been in the works for months and, in the first round of spoilers for the show, we finally know who's been cast in it.

Set eight years after the events from the original series, which aired from 2007 to 2012, the reboot will air exclusively on HBO's new streaming service, HBO Max, when it's launched. Most of the show's details are still being kept secret, but there is some promising news confirmed for diehard fans of the show.