The Cast for the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Has Finally Been Revealed — What We Know

HBO has been teasing a Gossip Girl reboot that's been in the works for months and, in the first round of spoilers for the show, we finally know who's been cast in it. 

Set eight years after the events from the original series, which aired from 2007 to 2012, the reboot will air exclusively on HBO's new streaming service, HBO Max, when it's launched. Most of the show's details are still being kept secret, but there is some promising news confirmed for diehard fans of the show.

Eli Brown joins the cast of the 'Gossip Girl' reboot as one of the main trio.

Apparently, the Gossip Girl reboot will follow similar formatting to the original series, with a trio of leading characters with others filling out the main cast. 

Eli Brown joins the group as one of Audrey's (played by Emily Alyn Lind)'s best friends alongside Whitney Peak. His character's name and description have yet to be revealed, but Eli is no stranger to teen dramas. Best known Dylan Walker in the PLL spinoff, The Perfectionists and his upcoming role as Brett in The F**k-It List, Eli is bound to fit right into preppy world of Gossip Girl.