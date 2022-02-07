Leslie Jones Might Quit Her Olympics Live Recap, but the Internet Wants Her to Stay

Leslie even received an invite to the Rio Olympics as a correspondent. But her spotlight in the Olympics wouldn't stop there. Her commentary received so much praise that she was invited as a contributor to the 2018 Winter Olympics. In 2021, she would return to her live-tweet format for the Tokyo Olympics.

Through her commentary, Leslie has shared her love for sports and the Olympics in particular.

"It's the only time all countries come together to compete," she tweeted in 2016. "I love it!!