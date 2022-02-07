Who Was Mikaela Shiffrin's Dad? The Skier Took a Break From the Sport After His Passing

After spending several consecutive years supporting and encouraging Mikaela's life and career in professional skiing, her father sadly passed away in 2020 at age 65. His cause of death was extremely tragic –– he died of a head injury after falling down on Feb. 2 of that year.

Eileen talked to the Aspen Sojourner about her mourning process, describing it by saying it “was like getting a torpedo in the head and gut, over and over, for months on end."