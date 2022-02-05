Olympic Figure Skater Ashley Cain-Gribble’s Husband Gave a “Truly Incredible” Proposal

And when it came time to propose, Dalton popped the question in front of their loved ones. “I think the amazing thing about that night was my whole family was there, and so was [his]” Ashley said. “We wanted to be surrounded by our families, and Dalton was able to make that happen. He put so much work into the proposal — from building the gazebo with twinkling lantern lights, to having all of our families there. It was truly incredible!”