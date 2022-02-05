Olympic Figure Skater Ashley Cain-Gribble’s Husband Gave a “Truly Incredible” Proposal

Olympic Figure Skater Ashley Cain-Gribble’s Husband Gave a “Truly Incredible” ProposalBy Dan Clarendon
Feb. 5 2022, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
On the ice, Olympic figure skater Ashley Cain-Gribble performs in perfect synchronicity with partner Timothy LeDuc. Off the ice, she’s in sync with a different person: her husband, Dalton Gribble.
In fact, Timothy was even there when Dalton proposed in March 2018. “The funny thing … was that Dalton sent Timothy a picture of the ring a year ago!” Ashley told Instagram followers afterward. “So when Dalton proposed, I heard Timothy yell, ‘Finally! I’ve known about this for forever!’ It makes my heart happy that Timothy was able to be there for this day! [Timothy] videoed the whole weekend, including the proposal, gave me hugs when I needed them, and provided nonstop laughter for everyone!”
Dalton proposed to Ashley in front of Timothy and family members.
Dalton, who says on Instagram that he’s a lead installer for the Texas company Absolute Noise Control, popped the question to Ashley in March 2018, just over three years since they had their first date at an ice rink, according to U.S. Figure Skating Fan Zone.
“I remember that it was a Sunday, it was pouring rain outside, and it was super busy at the rink,” Ashely told the website in November 2018, recalling that first date. “I remember telling my mom before I left the house that I was going to go skate with my ‘friend’! It’s really fun to think back to that day and how much we have grown up together in the last four years!”
And when it came time to propose, Dalton popped the question in front of their loved ones. “I think the amazing thing about that night was my whole family was there, and so was [his]” Ashley said. “We wanted to be surrounded by our families, and Dalton was able to make that happen. He put so much work into the proposal — from building the gazebo with twinkling lantern lights, to having all of our families there. It was truly incredible!”
He’ll be cheering Ashley on, no doubt, as she and Timothy compete in Beijing.
Ashely and Dalton tied the knot in June 2019 at The Nest at Ruth Farms, a wedding venue in Ponder, Texas, according to the wedding photographer’s website. And Dalton will likely be watching on as Ashley and Timothy take the ice in Beijing, China, for the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Not so coincidentally, Ashley’s father is Australian figure skater Peter Cain, who competed with sister Elizabeth at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.)
And reaching the Olympics is a dream come true for Ashley and Timothy. “I started dreaming about the Olympics the second I saw it … I just fell in love with this amazing mix of artistry and athleticism, and I knew I had to be a part of it,” Timothy, the first nonbinary American at a Winter Olympics, told CNN. “Being an Olympian, whether we made this team or not, is about pursuing excellence and about pursuing a dream, and that’s something that Ashley and I have worked a lot of years to do.”