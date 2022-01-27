Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged –– and Her Ring Is Huge!

It’s been four years since Macaulay and Brenda started publicly dating, and according to People, the pair are definitely engaged.

In paparazzi shots obtained by E! News, Brenda was spotted stepping out in Beverly Hills on Jan 25, 2022, running errands with a huge diamond ring on that special finger on her left hand. Check 'em out here!

For the most part, Macaulay and Brenda have kept their relationship out of the spotlight and away from the public eye.