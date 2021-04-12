Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Welcome a Baby Girl

Former Disney star Brenda Song is officially a mom! The actress welcomed a baby girl with Macaulay Culkin, who she has been dating since 2017. Dakota Song Culkin was born on Monday, April 5 in Los Angeles, according to People , and her name is an important one for the Culkin family.

For some, the news that Brenda and Macaulay had a baby was just as surprising as the news that the two were even an item. So, how did the new parents meet?

The Dollface star is typically tight-lipped when it comes to talking about her personal life. However, she spoke with Entertainment Tonight in 2019 about her relationship with boyfriend Macaulay Culkin. The two actors originally bonded over growing up as child stars.

“It’s almost like child actors … don’t even have to talk about it. You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know,” the 33-year-old explained. The pair first sparked relationship rumors in June 2017 and were then photographed grabbing pizza in Paris that December. In September 2018, Brenda told Us Weekly that she doesn’t “like to talk about [her] personal life, but everything’s wonderful,” when asked about her relationship. She added, “I’m happy.”

Although you won't spot Macaulay on Brenda's Instagram much, and vice versa, the two do sometimes promote each other's work or promote work that they paired up on together. Other than that, though, the most we know about their relationship comes from what they've said in interviews. And according to Macaulay, he's been wanting to have a baby with Brenda for quite some time.

A month before Brenda spoke to Us Weekly in 2018, Macaulay opened up about his girlfriend and their relationship on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, telling the host, “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

