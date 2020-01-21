Here's the Real Reason Leslie Jones Left 'SNL' Last Year

So it turns out, Leslie exited from SNL so she could focus on other projects. According to her IMDB, she is currently working on Coming 2 America, Queenpins, and I Am Maurice.

"I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating," she wrote on Twitter back in September 2019.