leslie-jones-2-1579629557645.PNG
Source: Getty Images

Here's the Real Reason Leslie Jones Left 'SNL' Last Year

When it was revealed in August that Leslie Jones was leaving Saturday Night Live after five years on the show, everyone was understandably shocked. The actress and comedian was a large part of the series, so her sudden departure was one that fans were not ready for. And since the popular series is set to return to the small screen on Saturday, Jan. 25 to resume Season 45, viewers are curious: Why did Leslie Jones leave SNL? Scroll down to find out!

Why did Leslie Jones leave 'SNL'?

So it turns out, Leslie exited from SNL so she could focus on other projects. According to her IMDB, she is currently working on Coming 2 America, Queenpins, and I Am Maurice. 

"I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating," she wrote on Twitter back in September 2019.