TNT's Dramedy Series 'Claws' Will Leave You Craving a Fresh Mani-Pedi

A bulk of Claws was actually filmed in New Orleans, La. Suddenly, we're craving crawfish étouffée and a po' boy. Filming also took place in other parts of Louisiana, including Gretna — located on the Mississippi River's west edge — and Westwego, according to The Cinemaholic.

And though we mentioned most of the series wasn't filmed in Palmetto, Fla., some of it was, and some of it was also filmed in Sarasota. More specifically, Sarasota's Lido Beach acted as a Claws filming location.