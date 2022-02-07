'Euphoria' Star Nika King Dishes on Rue's Relapse: "I Don't Even Know if She Has Hit Rock Bottom Yet" (EXCLUSIVE)

"The life of an addict ... it's very tricky," Nika told us. "In defining rock bottom, I don't even know if she has hit rock bottom yet."

In Season 2, Episode 5 of Euphoria, Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliot (Dominic Fike) finally tell Leslie that Rue relapsed many months earlier and is no longer sober. A violent altercation ensues between Leslie, Rue, and Rue's sister Gia Bennett (Storm Reid).