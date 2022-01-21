Zendaya Talks "Rules" and Elliot Love Triangle in Season 2 of 'Euphoria'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Season 2 of Euphoria.

Sam Levinson's hit HBO series Euphoria explores the real-life (sometimes controversial) topics of teenage sex, drug abuse, self-love, relationships, and more.

At the conclusion of Season 1, fans watched as Jules (Hunter Schafer) decided to leave her friend-turned-lover Rue (Zendaya) and escape to New York City via train.