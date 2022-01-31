Did [SPOILER] Just Overdose in Season 2, Episode 4 of 'Euphoria'?!

Rue's insistence on keeping drugs a secret continues to factor into the plot in Season 2, Episode 4 of Euphoria. Elsewhere, Jules makes out with Elliot. Later on in the episode, they engage in a collective makeout session before heading out to steal some alcohol.

But a crisis is in store for several characters. Take Nate's (Jacob Elordi) dad, Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane), who returns to the bar where he once shared a kiss with his high school best friend, Derek (Henry Eikenberry).