Did [SPOILER] Just Overdose in Season 2, Episode 4 of 'Euphoria'?!

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 of Euphoria.
Season 2, Episode 4 of Euphoria kicks off with a montage celebrating Jules Vaughn's (Hunter Schafer) relationship with Rue Bennett (Zendaya).
Referencing Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, the upper deck scene in Titanic, the pottery scene in Ghost, the kiss in Sleeping Beauty, and others, the segment positions Jules and Rue as a duo as iconic as the well-known pop cultural figures. But the optimistic start gives way to heartbreak on all fronts. What happened to Rue? Did she die from an overdose?
Did Rue die from an overdose in Season 2, Episode 4 of 'Euphoria'?
Rue's conflicted relationship with drugs has served as a recurring motif in Season 2 of Euphoria. In the explosive premiere, she almost had a heart attack — which, coincidentally, seems to have brought her closer with similarly roguish Elliot (Dominic Fike). Determined to hide the relapse from Jules, Rue tries to deny that her friendship with Elliot has an unhealthy component.
Rue's insistence on keeping drugs a secret continues to factor into the plot in Season 2, Episode 4 of Euphoria. Elsewhere, Jules makes out with Elliot. Later on in the episode, they engage in a collective makeout session before heading out to steal some alcohol.
But a crisis is in store for several characters. Take Nate's (Jacob Elordi) dad, Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane), who returns to the bar where he once shared a kiss with his high school best friend, Derek (Henry Eikenberry).
The walk down on memory lane doesn't exactly end well. At one point, Cal starts dancing with a stranger. He seems to believe the man is Derek. Heartbreakingly enough, he gets thrown out of the bar and gets banned.
Jules, Rue, and Elliot successfully obtain a few cans of White Claw. But they get chased by the shop assistant, who smashes the car window in revenge. Rue soon announces that she wants to return home, telling Jules she can't take it anymore.
Jules and Elliot continue to make out. Elliot decides to fess up, telling Jules he likely encouraged Rue to continue taking various substances. Jules gets angry at him, but she ultimately climbs back in bed.
At the end of Season 2, Episode 4 of 'Euphoria' Rue seemingly has an epiphany. Did she die?
"It’s the way Rue is playing the dead characters in these," tweeted @ETruelxve about the artistic montage at the beginning of the episode.
Could Rue still make it out alive? What will happen to the suitcase?
