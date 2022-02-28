Here Are Some 'Euphoria' Season 3 Predictions to Get Euphoric (or Brokenhearted) Over

The fatal shootout that happened at Fez‘s house ended horrifically, but that doesn’t mean Fez is the one who died. Fez did get shot in the stomach, but when he was being carried out by officers, he was still very much alive. An easy prediction for Season 3 is that Fez will still be alive and able to pursue a possible relationship with Lexi. Most likely, it will be very easy for her to forgive him for bailing after she finds out his very valid reason for missing her play.