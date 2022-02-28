Dominic Fike's 'Euphoria' Song Capped Elliot's Season-Long Arc on the Show

Elliot then asks Rue if he can play her a song that he wrote, and she lets him. The song, which is called "Little Star," is played in full, and some viewers found the scene to be a little long-winded.

“Little star, feels like you fell right on my head. Gave you away to the wind, I hope it was worth it in the end,” Elliot sings. “You and my guitar, I think you may be my only friend. I gave it all to see you shine again, I hope it was worth it in the end.”