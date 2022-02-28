Dominic Fike's 'Euphoria' Song Capped Elliot's Season-Long Arc on the Show

Dominic Fike's 'Euphoria' Song Capped Elliot's Season-Long Arc on the ShowBy Joseph Allen
Feb. 28 2022, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
As it grows into a bigger and bigger phenomenon, Euphoria has become one of the most talked about shows on the internet. Following its season 2 finale, there were several moments that fans were eager to discuss. Among the quieter moments in the episode, though, was Dominic Fike's new character Elliot serenading Zendaya's Rue with a song he wrote about their relationship.
What was the song Dominic Fike sang on 'Euphoria'?
Although the present-day action of Euphoria's finale takes place at Lexi's play, the episode also includes several flashbacks, including one to a visit Rue had to Elliot's house several days before the events of the episode. In the flashback, Rue initially tells Elliot to "go f--k himself" for telling Jules that she had relapsed, but she eventually admits that his actions may have saved her life.
Elliot then asks Rue if he can play her a song that he wrote, and she lets him. The song, which is called "Little Star," is played in full, and some viewers found the scene to be a little long-winded.
“Little star, feels like you fell right on my head. Gave you away to the wind, I hope it was worth it in the end,” Elliot sings. “You and my guitar, I think you may be my only friend. I gave it all to see you shine again, I hope it was worth it in the end.”
“Us against the world, just a couple sinners making fun of hell. If I keep you here, I’ll only be doing this for myself,” the song continues. “Been some time since we’ve spoken, one day we’ll meet again. Some distance when you’re older, you’ll come lean on my shoulder, tell me that story’s over, that day we meet again."
As it turns out, Zendaya herself was one of the artists behind the song, along with Labrinth, who provides much of the music for the series. Labrinth discussed his collaboration with Zendaya and Dominic in an interview following the finale, and he was also the composer behind "All of Us," the song that Zendaya sang at the end of the first season.