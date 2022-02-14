Does Fez Die in Season 2 of 'Euphoria'? What's Next for Him and Lexi?By Leila Kozma
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Euphoria.
Addiction, emotional manipulation, and grappling with one's parental legacy are recurring motifs in Season 2 of Euphoria. Season 2, Episode 6 plunges viewers into the aftermath of Rue's (Zendaya) relapse while also capturing Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) breakdown, Nate's (Jacob Elordi) attempts to retrieve his father's tape, and the latest developments between Fez (Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maude Apatow).
Does Fez die in 'Euphoria' Season 2?
Fez and Lexi started talking in the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria. Providing viewers a much-needed dose of optimism, their storyline attests to the sheer beauty of falling in love with someone. In Season 2, Episode 2, Lexi visits Fez at the convenience store.
Things develop further in Season 2, Episode 6, with Fez and Lexi briefly hanging out and talking about Lexi's favorite movie, Stand by Me. Later in the episode, they arrange a little sing-along to the Ben E. King song with the same title. But things will likely take a different turn for Fez later down the line.
As loyal viewers of Euphoria will recall, Fez's adopted brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton), killed Mouse (Meeko Gattuso) in the Season 2 premiere. Faye (Chloe Cherry) set up shop inside Fez's home after the altercation.
As Custer (Tyler Chase) tells Faye in Season 2, Episode 6, the police have accused him of the murder of the drug dealer. Custer tells Faye he agreed to cooperate with the police, telling her to stay out of trouble as he may have to share confidential details about Fez and Ashtray with the authorities.
The family business — the drug operation Fez inherited from his grandmother — could soon come under scrutiny. Like Season 2, Episode 6 suggests, Fez's newfound happiness could be tarnished quickly.
What's next for Fez and Lexi in Season 2 of 'Euphoria'?
Fez and Lexi's blossoming relationship has served as a great source of hope for loyal fans of the show.
"Me watching Lexi and Fez sing together and hold hands, [I swear to God] he better not die," tweeted @imagineroxy.
"Fez and Lexi singing together was all I needed this Valentine’s day," tweeted @kemeklxte.
At this stage, it's uncertain if Fez will be able to enjoy a few happy moments with Lexi before his past catches up with him. As a promo for Season 2, Episode 7 shows, Fez shows up to Lexi's school play with a suit and a bouquet of red roses in hand — but will he get to enjoy his time there? Viewers are not entirely sure.
"If anything bad happens to Fez and he misses Lexi's play, I am literally quitting," tweeted @erin070207.
"I swear Sam Levinson, if in the next episode Fez doesn’t make it to watch Lexi's play, you better sleep with both eyes open," tweeted @maaanv_.
