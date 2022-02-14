Logo
Home > Entertainment > Euphoria
Angus Cloud as Fez in 'Euphoria'
Source: HBO Max

Does Fez Die in Season 2 of 'Euphoria'? What's Next for Him and Lexi?

By

Feb. 14 2022, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Euphoria.

Addiction, emotional manipulation, and grappling with one's parental legacy are recurring motifs in Season 2 of Euphoria. Season 2, Episode 6 plunges viewers into the aftermath of Rue's (Zendaya) relapse while also capturing Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) breakdown, Nate's (Jacob Elordi) attempts to retrieve his father's tape, and the latest developments between Fez (Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maude Apatow).

Article continues below advertisement

Does Fez die in 'Euphoria' Season 2?

Fez and Lexi started talking in the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria. Providing viewers a much-needed dose of optimism, their storyline attests to the sheer beauty of falling in love with someone. In Season 2, Episode 2, Lexi visits Fez at the convenience store.

Angus Cloud, the actor playing Fez in 'Euphoria'
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Things develop further in Season 2, Episode 6, with Fez and Lexi briefly hanging out and talking about Lexi's favorite movie, Stand by Me. Later in the episode, they arrange a little sing-along to the Ben E. King song with the same title. But things will likely take a different turn for Fez later down the line.

As loyal viewers of Euphoria will recall, Fez's adopted brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton), killed Mouse (Meeko Gattuso) in the Season 2 premiere. Faye (Chloe Cherry) set up shop inside Fez's home after the altercation.

Article continues below advertisement

As Custer (Tyler Chase) tells Faye in Season 2, Episode 6, the police have accused him of the murder of the drug dealer. Custer tells Faye he agreed to cooperate with the police, telling her to stay out of trouble as he may have to share confidential details about Fez and Ashtray with the authorities.

Article continues below advertisement

The family business — the drug operation Fez inherited from his grandmother — could soon come under scrutiny. Like Season 2, Episode 6 suggests, Fez's newfound happiness could be tarnished quickly.

What's next for Fez and Lexi in Season 2 of 'Euphoria'?

Fez and Lexi's blossoming relationship has served as a great source of hope for loyal fans of the show.

"Me watching Lexi and Fez sing together and hold hands, [I swear to God] he better not die," tweeted @imagineroxy.

"Fez and Lexi singing together was all I needed this Valentine’s day," tweeted @kemeklxte.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: YouTube

At this stage, it's uncertain if Fez will be able to enjoy a few happy moments with Lexi before his past catches up with him. As a promo for Season 2, Episode 7 shows, Fez shows up to Lexi's school play with a suit and a bouquet of red roses in hand — but will he get to enjoy his time there? Viewers are not entirely sure.

"If anything bad happens to Fez and he misses Lexi's play, I am literally quitting," tweeted @erin070207.

"I swear Sam Levinson, if in the next episode Fez doesn’t make it to watch Lexi's play, you better sleep with both eyes open," tweeted @maaanv_.

Catch new episodes of Euphoria every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO Max.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Nate Surprised [SPOILER] With Flowers in a New Episode of 'Euphoria' — Is Love in the Air?

Did [SPOILER] Just Overdose in Season 2, Episode 4 of 'Euphoria'?!

Who Plays Derek on HBO's Saucy Hit Series 'Euphoria'?

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.