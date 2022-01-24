Who Plays Derek on HBO's Saucy Hit Series 'Euphoria'?

While both boys actively dated girls, often going on double dates together and engaging in NSFW activities in the same room, their love found a way to blossom. On graduation night, Cal and Derek celebrate the milestone minus their girlfriends, which was Derek's idea.

Derek brings his BFF to "his place" — aka a gay bar. It is there, on the neon-lit dance floor — a safe space where no one can judge them — the two boys share a passionate kiss.