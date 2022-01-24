Nate Surprised [SPOILER] With Flowers in a New Episode of 'Euphoria' — Is Love in the Air?

In Season 1 of Euphoria, Nate makes concentrated efforts to enthrall Jules (Hunter Schafer). Using the online identity of Shyguy118 (or Tyler), he sends various texts and sexts — which ultimately leads her to fall in love with him.

The plotline yields several complications. At one point, Nate threatens to report Jules to the police. What's more, Jules' platonic feelings for Shyguy118 impact her relationship with Rue.