'Euphoria' Viewers Are Loving Cal and Derek's Relationship (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of HBO's Euphoria.

To many fans' distaste, Euphoria villain Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) finally got his own origin story, one that is pretty bittersweet.

Most viewers know Cal to be the corrupt and overbearing father of Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), constantly nosing his way into high school drama. On the outside, Cal seems like the perfect person, but he just so happens to have a huge secret — one that can tear his family apart.