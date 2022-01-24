Meet Elias Kacavas, the Actor Portraying Young Cal in Season 2 of 'Euphoria'By Leila Kozma
Jan. 24 2022, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of Euphoria.
Season 2, Episode 3 of Euphoria begins with an origin story. This time, the focus is on Nate Jacobs' dad, Cal Jacobs (Elias Kacavas), who, back in the day, was secretly in love with his best friend, Derek (Henry Eikenberry).
Elias Kacavas plays Young Cal in 'Euphoria.'
In a scene subverting your standard locker-room talk, Cal details his supposed sexcapades with his girlfriend, Marsha (Rebecca Louise), perhaps to check Derek's reaction. In another, Cal, Marsha, Derek, and his girlfriend go skinny-dipping.
The sepia-tainted sequence peaks with Cal and Derek dancing and kissing carefree in a quiet bar. But things come to a heart-breaking end once Marsha announces her pregnancy.
The first few scenes of Season 2, Episode 3 emphasize the overlaps between Nate's complicated life story and Cal's. Some Euphoria fans now believe that a pregnancy announcement might turn Nate's life around the same way it did his dad's.
Some are convinced that Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) will get pregnant — even though she had an abortion in Season 1 of Euphoria — which could derail Nate's future.
"I feel like this episode showing how Cal got Nate's mom pregnant is like foreshadowing that the same thing going to happen to Nate, and I bet Cassie is going to be pregnant with his baby," tweeted @KAZUMIK3Y.
However, a few others suspect that Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) will be the one to lock it in with Nate. In a previous scene of Euphoria, she did talk about how good she would look pregnant. And let's not forget about her Nate-themed musings.
"If Sam Levinson makes Maddy pregnant with Nate’s demon spawn I'm gonna have to stop watching Euphoria to preserve my mental well-being," tweeted @saturninterlude.
Twitter is rife with fan theories.
"OK, now why do I feel like Nate is gonna get Cassie and Maddy both pregnant and then the drama will unfold when Maddy questions Cassie on who the father is" tweeted @wildsidegrande.
Elias Kacavas appeared in shorts like 'The Death of a Matriarch' before landing Young Cal's role in 'Euphoria.'
Born in Manchester, N.H., Elias enrolled in the NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2017, and according to his LinkedIn, he's set to graduate in 2022. He was reportedly placed in the Strasberg studio, where he apparently started out by finetuning his skills as a method actor.
He previously appeared as an interviewer in a 2018 video for Views from NYU. He also worked on short films like House of Fluff and The Death of a Matriarch. According to IMDb, he is set to appear in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
Directed by Lisa Soper and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the teen drama mystery thriller series marks the next extension of the Pretty Little Liars franchise. Carly Pope, Bailee Madison, and Sharon Leal are also scheduled to star in the HBO Max show.
According to various reports, Elias has a twin brother and a younger brother. On Instagram, Elias frequently posts about his latest work projects. On occasion, he shares photos capturing his hangouts with friends.
New episodes of Euphoria air Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.