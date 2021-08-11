Who Is 'Euphoria' and 'The Kissing Booth' Star Jacob Elordi Dating Now?

Aussie actor Jacob Elordi has quickly swept both indie and mainstream screens alike for his roles in projects like HBO's drama series Euphoria and Netflix 's Kissing Booth film trilogy. His rise to fame has also driven fans to wonder who he is currently dating and who he has dated before — Jacob has been spotted out with several famous co-stars, after all.

Jacob Elordi's dating life first rose to the public eye when it was revealed he was dating his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King in early 2018. However, by the time filming for The Kissing Booth 2 rolled around, the couple were on the outs, and in early 2019, it seemed like they had called it quits for good.

Joey confirmed their breakup in March 2019, and Jacob had sparked rumors of dating his Euphoria co-star Zendaya (though they never confirmed their relationship). When Joey spoke to Refinery29 about her and Jacob's breakup, Joey seemed to suggest that the Kissing Booth fanbase may have had a factor in their split and that they weren't as hopelessly in love as they had seemed on social media.

Then, Jacob got into a spot of hot water when fans speculated he was cheating on Zendaya in September 2020, after he was photographed out with model-actress Kaia Gerber. The cheating rumors also swirled after Jacob was spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman (who recently came out as trans) on the cheek, although she never confirmed or denied dating rumors.